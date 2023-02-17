President Joe Biden had his annual physical on Thursday, and according to the White House, it was about three hours long — which is maybe not a great sign, according to Jimmy Fallon.

During his monologue on Thursday night, Fallon joked that Vice President Kamala Harris was “a little too eager to hear the results” of Biden’s exam, and returning to one of his favorite premises when it comes to joking about Biden: his age. The “Tonight Show” host also joked that the doctor might’ve been worried about if “they make these parts anymore.”

But then, Fallon turned his attention to the length of the exam. At three hours long, that is, obviously, a more extensive physical than most others. So, Fallon suspected that it perhaps wasn’t a good indicator of Biden’s current state.

“Nothing says peak physical condition like a doctor’s visit with the same running time as ‘Avatar 2,'” Fallon joked.

He also added that “It’s never good when your physical has an intermission.” So, just to be safe, Fallon conducted his own physical on the president.

No, Biden himself didn’t actually appear on the show. Instead, Fallon asked his own questions, and used clips of Biden’s various interviews to answer them. For example, when Fallon asked “When were you born?” Biden “answered” with “1863.”

When Fallon asked if Biden vapes, drinks, does edibles, ‘shrooms or hookah, Biden appeared to say “The answer is yes, no, yes, yes, no.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.