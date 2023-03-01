Fallon Says DeSantis’ Autobiography Is a Bestseller in Florida Because ‘It’s Literally the Only Book on the Shelf’ (Video)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis released a new memoir on Tuesday, and in its first on shelves, it became a bestseller. Of course, Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure that’s because the book is the only one available on said shelves — at least to Florida readers.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon noted that DeSantis’ latest book, called “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” was already a No. 1 Best Seller on Amazon, but that he wasn’t surprised.

“Especially in Florida, where it’s literally the only book on the shelf,” Fallon mocked. “It’s the only thing here.”

The “Tonight Show” host was, of course, referring to the fact that, thanks to DeSantis, libraries in some Florida schools have quite literally been emptied, after DeSantis signed HB 1467, which requires books in schools to be pre-approved or vetted by a specialist trained by Florida’s Department of Education.

Elsewhere in his book, DeSantis reveals that he got married in Disney World — something Fallon also took particular delight in, considering DeSantis signed a new law on Monday that stripped the Happiest Place on Earth of many of its self-governing privileges that have been in place since the late 1960s.

“Seriously! That’s like finding out that Bernie Sanders got married in Jeff Bezos’ backyard,” Fallon joked. “It’s like, come on.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.