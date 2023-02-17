Though twice-impeached former president Donald Trump initially claimed he kept classified document folders as a “cool keepsake,” one of his lawyers is now claiming that it was actually because he used the folder to block a stray light in his bedroom. Of course, Seth Meyers simply isn’t buying that excuse.

During an appearance on CNN on Sunday, attorney Timothy Parlatore claimed that the folder in question was a “manila folder that says ‘classified evening summary’ on it,” and it was in Trump’s personal bedroom.

“He has one of those landline telephones next to his bed and it has a blue light on it, and it keeps him up at night,” Parlatore said. “So he took the manila folder and he put it over it so that it would keep the light down so he could sleep at night.”

But, like we said, Meyers isn’t going to believe that for a second — especially considering Trump’s history with much brighter, much more dangerous light.

“I’m sorry, I don’t buy that he couldn’t sleep with a blue light next to him. This is a man who stared directly at the sun during an eclipse,” Meyers mocked. “I doubt a blue light from a phone can pierce his retinas.”

The “Late Night” host also refused to believe that the former president needs pitch-black darkness in order to fall asleep.

“He’s definitely one of those old guys who’s got the TV blasting all night with his iPhone right next to his face at maximum brightness,” Meyers said. “When Trump walks into his bedroom at night, I bet it’s like Kramer [from ‘Seinfeld’] walking into his apartment when the chicken place opened next door.”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.