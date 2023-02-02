The FBI completed a search of President Joe Biden’s beach house this week, which turned up no new classified documents. But, Jimmy Fallon has a hunch that sending the FBI to his beach house was really just Biden taking an opportunity to “humblebrag” about his wealth.

During Wednesday night’s monologue, the “Tonight Show” host joked that publicly announcing that Biden has a beach house was a pretty big flex — big enough that, just maybe, the president actually manufactured his own scandal just to show it off.

“I’m starting to think Biden created this whole scandal as a humblebrag,” Fallon joked, putting on his Biden impression. “‘Why don’t you check by my infinity pool? Maybe there’s something behind the Picasso, I don’t know.'”

Though no documents were found in the search, which Biden invited the FBI directly to conduct (versus the organization executing a warrant), Fallon said that there was definitely at least one concerning item found at the house.

“They didn’t find any documents at Biden’s beach house, but even more embarrassing, they found a sign that said ‘Where my beaches at?'” the host joked. “That’s kinda of weird.”

That said, Fallon does think that authorities will find more documents. The host joked that the president’s annual physical is coming up on February 16, and things could get uncomfortable with the doctor at that time.

“It’s gonna be crazy after Biden’s colonoscopy when the doctor says, ‘There’s no easy way to tell you this, but we found more classified documents,'” Fallon joked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.