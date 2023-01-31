Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is pushing a new promise when it comes to constructing a barrier around the United States. But this time, instead of a wall, it’s a dome — which, Jimmy Fallon joked on Monday night, is basically just “a wall with a comb-over.”

In a video message posted on Friday, Trump said that the threat of nuclear war is higher than ever, and that “World War III would be a catastrophe unlike any other” and “would make World War I and World War II like very small battles.”

He added that, if he were to be re-elected as president in 2024, he would “build a state of the art next generation missile defense shield, just as Israel is now protected by the Iron Dome.” To make it explicitly clear that he wants to do something similar, Trump reiterated that “America must have an impenetrable dome to protect our people.”

“Trump was like ‘Just think of a dome as basically a wall with a comb-over. That’s all,'” Fallon joked, bringing out his Trump impression. “‘It’s a wall with a comb-over.'”

The late night host also had a hunch as to who Trump would attempt to stick the bill for said dome with, given Trump’s habit of not actually paying for things he promises.

“Trump said ‘We’re gonna build a dome, and make Mars pay for it,'” Fallon joked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.