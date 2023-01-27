Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram, parent company Meta announced this week. And “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure Trump is excited about getting back to one feature of the site in particular: poking.

On Wednesday, Meta announced Trump would be allowed back, after he was kicked off both Instagram and Facebook two years ago for posts related to his attempt to overthrow the government. In the announcement of his reinstatement, Meta claimed that “our determination is that the risk … to public safety .. has sufficiently receded.”

“It’s a big day for Trump. He hasn’t been this excited since they found documents at Biden and Pence’s house,” Fallon joked.

But, like we said, the late night host had his suspicions about why exactly Trump wanted to return to the platforms. And yes, it involves a feature that many eventually came to consider as a form of annoying harassment.

“Trump was like ‘Thank god, it’s been years since I’ve gotten to poke someone,'” Fallon said.

Of course, the “Tonight Show” host pointed out that Trump’s absence from Facebook isn’t exactly unique at this point, considering he himself “forgot all about” the social media site.

“Trump hasn’t been on Facebook for two years, so, pretty much just like the rest of us,” Fallon joked.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.