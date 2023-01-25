Meta to Allow Donald Trump Back on Facebook and Instagram

Meta has reinstated former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, two years after he was banned over posts leading up to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, the company announced.

Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a statement that Trump would be reinstated “I the coming weeks,” with “new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.” Clegg said the company will introduce “heightened penalties for repeat offenses – penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol. In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.”

This story is developing …