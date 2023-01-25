We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Meta to Allow Donald Trump Back on Facebook and Instagram

The former president had been suspended more than two years for posts that led to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

| January 25, 2023 @ 2:18 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation, seeking $475 million in damages (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Meta has reinstated former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, two years after he was banned over posts leading up to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, the company announced.

Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a statement that Trump would be reinstated “I the coming weeks,” with “new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.” Clegg said the company will introduce “heightened penalties for repeat offenses – penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol. In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.”

This story is developing …

‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Ironically Remembers Mike Pence ‘Put the Fear of God’ in Her About Handling Classified Docs (Video)
Also Read:
‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Ironically Remembers Mike Pence ‘Put the Fear of God’ in Her About Handling Classified Docs (Video)