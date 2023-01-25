Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.

In reality, the A24 film is a multiversal adventure — though not a superhero multiverse — that follows Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh, who scored a Best Actress nomination for her work on the film) as she attempts to defeat a villain named Jobu Tupaki, who can traverse realities. Jobu is an alternate universe’s version of her daughter, Joy, played by Stephanie Hsu, who nabbed a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

But, according to Fallon, the movie is actually something totally different — and much more political.

“It’s a film about all the places they found President Biden’s classified documents,” Fallon joked.

Of course, the late night host also made sure to mention the set of classified documents that were found in former vice president Mike Pence’s Indiana home this week, joking that they were “found stuffed between a dozen Wu Tang albums.”

The host of “The Tonight Show” also gave a shoutout to Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” for its Oscar nomination. He added that it actually scored another nod.

“This is cool: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ picked up two nominations,” Fallon joked. “Best Animated Film and Best Documentary About George Santos.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.