Sarah Michelle Gellar was briefly stunned into silence on Tuesday night when “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon seemingly asked her what her name was mid-interview. But, worry not, he didn’t actually forget his longtime friend’s name; he was asking about her daughter, and didn’t articulate clearly enough.

The moment came as the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star was reminding Fallon, at the request of her daughter, that he shared a birthday with her eldest. Both were born on September 19 and, according to Gellar, her daughter takes great pride in being Fallon’s “birthday twin.”

Hoping to give her a shoutout, Fallon asked Gellar “What is her name again?”

Alas, he slurred the sentence a bit, and Gellar mistook “her” for “your.” Pausing for a beat to stare at him, she clarified, “My name?!” Realizing his mistake, Fallon quickly backtracked, looking shaken.

“Oh! I was like, we’ve known each other this long and you already forgot?!” Gellar exclaimed. “Sarah! Sar-ahhh.”

Following through on his original intent, Fallon then gave a shoutout to Gellar’s daughter — whose name is Charlotte, by the way — before poking fun at the actress for seriously thinking he forgot her name after knowing her for years.

“I really thought — well you meet a lot of people!” Gellar shot back. “I don’t know!”

You can watch the full moment in the video above.