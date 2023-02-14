Seth Meyers doesn’t often lament the departure of Donald Trump from the White House, but on Monday night, the “Late Night” host admitted that, just this once, he does miss the former president – only because he’s pretty sure Trump would definitely reveal the existence of aliens after NORAD’s downing of several UFOs.

Following the demise of the suspected Chinese spy balloon on February 4, it was revealed that the US military shot down three more unidentified objects in US airspace the very next weekend. Little detail has been given about these objects, but when asked directly if extraterrestrial life had been ruled out in regards to these objects, the director of NORAD admitted “I haven’t ruled out anything at this point.”

“I got to say — I never thought I would say this — this is one time I kind of wish Donald Trump was still president, just for like, one hour, because if it was aliens, he would blurt it out instantly,” Meyers joked. “I mean, can you imagine the tweet?”

Naturally, Meyers then did exactly that. Though he didn’t use his Trump impression like normal, he did pull up a graphic of the hypothetical tweet, riddled with spelling mistakes and all.

“Everyone’d be like ‘Is it Russia? Is it China?’ And Trump would be like, ‘IT’S ALIENS FOLKS! Little green ‘men’ (short) are SPYING on us, just like OBAMMA spied on me during my (very sucksessful!) campane, NOT NICE! Anyway, WATCH OUT for lasers!'” Meyers mocked.

The “Late Night” host also admitted that he would really enjoy trying to hear the twice-impeached former president attempt to say some of the words that would inevitably come up on the matter, given his past struggles with words like “corridors.”

“I would give anything to hear Donald Trump say the word extraterrestrial,” Meyers said. “He’d do that thing where he says it wrong, and instead of correcting himself, he would just say it right like both are acceptable.”

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.