‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Trump Theory That Biden Will Make Surprise DNC Challenge: ‘Gibbering Nonsense’ | Video

Donald Trump was once again thoroughly mocked by the “Morning Joe” crew on Wednesday, this time for suggesting that Biden will make a surprise DNC appearance to challenge Kamala Harris, the woman he’s fully endorsed and who’s already secured the 2024 Democratic nomination.

“Generally we don’t bother to read the former President Donald Trump’s deranged posts on social media,” host Mika Brzezinski prefaced. “But this one is so unstable and so unhinged, it’s important that Americans maybe know just how imbalanced the Republican nominee is.”

Indeed, Trump has suddenly been on defense for President Biden ever since he dropped out of the 2024 race, ironically claiming once again that the election was stolen. In his latest social media screed, Trump even suggested Biden crash the DNC in a WWE-like fashion to challenge Trump to another debate.

“What are the chances that crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the US, whose presidency was unconstitutionally stolen from him by Kamabla, Barack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer and others on the lunatic left, crashes the Democratic National Convention and tries to take back the nomination, beginning with challenging me to another debate,” Trump wrote. “He feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the US presidency, a coup to the people in the world he most hates, and he wants it back now.”

Obviously, the presidency was not stolen from Biden — he remains president. And, for “Morning Joe” panelist Charlie Sykes, the post was nothing more than “gibbering nonsense.”

“I mean, can we just say it? This man is not well,” Sykes said. “So while we’re talking about the policies of the Democratic ticket, take a deep breath and recognize that the former president United States is having this cognitive mental breakdown in real time, in plain view.”

Meanwhile, host Joe Scarborough noted that Trump’s ranting post stood in stark contrast with the energy Harris and her new running mate Tim Walz are giving on stage at events.

“There’s your split screen. Look them smiling on stage. Look at the fun. Look at the screaming crowds. It looks like winners,” Scarborough said. “And I will say, as a Republican — and you were a former Republican, I was a former Republican — I’m not used to Democrats looking like winners.”

He continued, “They’re usually in a crouched position. They’re usually scared of their own shadow, the exception being Barack Obama. But again, the visuals yesterday, striking. And compare that with Donald Trump’s lonely rants on on truth social.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.