MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” compared how Joe Biden and Donald Trump celebrated Easter, with the latter posting 77 times on Truth Social and likening himself to Jesus.

“We begin with Donald Trump spending another religious holiday on social media on what really you would call a bender,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said on Monday’s show.

On Easter, “while most people were spending time with their families, maybe in church…Trump appeared to be glued to his phone,” Brzezinski continued.

“From sunrise to sunset, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee spent the day airing his grievances,” Brzezinski added. “And sharing far-right news coverage that cast him in a positive light.”

Meanwhile, Biden posted a message on social media which read “Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s resurrection.”

Brzezinski pointed out the stark contrast between the two men’s messaging for the religious holiday.

“That’s sort of the Trump strategy,” Brzezinski said. “The shock opera.”

“What you can do now is mangle the truth, warn people about how you’re going to lead, which he’s doing. And trigger the media,” Brzezinski said of Trump, comparing him to a “cult leader.”

Brzezinski then asked Charlie Sykes for his take who said, “Happy April Fools’ Day, unfortunately, this is the real world.”

“Again, the split screen between Joe Biden who is — whatever you think about his politics is a sincere and committed Catholic. He’s a believer. And then Donald Trump on the, you know, 70-plus unhinged rants,” Sykes said.