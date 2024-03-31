“Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che had plenty of jokes on last night’s “Saturday Night Live,” but the highlight came when they dug into Donald Trump’s $60 “God Bless the USA” Bibles.

Jost joked that the special edition book, which has a cut of sales going to the former president’s reelection campaign, is a bit different than your typical Christian Standard version. Trump’s Bible ends with “Jesus’ disciples storming Jerusalem to overturn the results of the crucifixion,” he said.

“Donald Trump has partnered with country music star Lee Greenwood to sell a $60 special edition of the Bible that also includes the Constitution, the lyrics to Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA’ and I assume God’s letter of resignation,” Jost joked, introducing the segment.

Jost and Che also traded remarks about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. After Jost said the cargo ship that hit the bridge was carrying “You won’t believe it—Boeing airplanes,” Che joked that President Biden will visit the site of the collapse “because, like that bridge, Biden is no longer connecting with the Black communities.”

Che also expressed his disappointment that Ronna McDaniel was fired from NBC because he thought McDaniel was a “drag version of Ronald McDonald” before Jost shared that Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will ban social media accounts for younger teenagers.

“But Florida’s older teenagers can keep their social media accounts because they need a place to post their sonograms,” he concluded.

Watch the full “Weekend Update” segment in the video above.