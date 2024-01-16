Amy Poehler and Tina Fey surprised audiences during the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards by returning to the “Weekend Update” desk. The longtime collaborators returned to the Emmys stage Monday night to present the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

True to form, the duo had a specially crafted quip for each of the nominees. When it came time to list the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, Fey referred to the Fox event as “The concert so good it got us all pregnant,” a nod to Rihanna performing while pregnant.

As for the rest of the nominees, Poehler called ABC’s broadcast of The Oscars “The only show that’s longer than when they aired ‘Titanic’ with commercials on TBS.” The “Parks and Recreation” star also joked that Elton John has “E-GOT to be excited” for the nomination for his Disney+ special, “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” which did indeed earn him an EGOT.

Fey had a special plea for Chris Rock, who was nominated for his standup special, “Selective Outrage.” “Chris could be here tonight, but if he wins we’ll accept on his behalf because we miss getting Emmys,” Fey said.

But behind the Rihanna quip, the best joke from the “Weekend Update” pair had to do with CBS’ broadcast of the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

“Celebrating the best in musicals that were based on movies which will probably be movies again,” Poehler started before being cut off by Fey.

“And there’s nothing wrong with that,” Fey said.

It was a joke that’s near and dear to Fey’s heart. Last Friday marked the theatrical premiere of the 2024 version of “Mean Girls.” This new adaptation is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which premiered in 2018 and is based on Fey’s 2004 teen comedy. Fey wrote the 2004 film, Broadway show and the new film version.

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” was the live variety special that ultimately took home the award. The win marked Disney+’s first Primetime Emmy win of the evening. Counting Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys, the streamer was nominated for 40 awards in total for the 2023 awards season.

Poehler and Fey headed “Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update desk from 2004 to 2006, becoming the first two-woman anchor team the long-running variety series has ever had.