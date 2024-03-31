DNC chairman Jaime Harrison slammed former President Donald Trump for sharing an image of President Joe Biden bound and gagged in the back of a truck on Friday, telling MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that “this is emlematic of who Trump really is.”

“He’s a broke, small, thin-skinned wannabe dictator who’s calling for a bloodbath when he loses his election in November,” Harrison said, adding, “This is a man who is regularly inciting political violence and people need to understand that these threats need to be taken seriously.”

“We should make sure that this man does not get anywhere close to being able to go back into the White House,” he said.

The anchor and guest also discussed GOP-led attacks on reproductive rights in the United States. After Capehart asked if the concerns surrounding reproductive rights will be an advantage for Democrats in November, Harrison replied, “Well, Jonathan, we saw it in ruby red Alabama. We’ve seen it in Kentucky. We’ve seen it in Pennsylvania. We’ve seen it in Florida.”

“What Americans in every corner of the nation already know is that Trump and his MAGA extremists are dedicated to ripping away the type of procedures that allow women … to bring new life into this world, that they have fundamentally are ripping away women’s reproductive freedoms to control their own bodies,” Harrison said.

“You know, I’m 48 years old,” he continued. “And in my lifetime, we’ve been gaining rights up until this moment in which this right-wing Supreme Court ripped away women’s rights to control their bodies. And we know that this is a slippery slope, and we have to stop it. We have to nip in the bud right here, and that is why this election is so important.”

Watch Harrison’s full interview in the video above.