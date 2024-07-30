‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ and ‘Bad Monkey’ Lead Most Anticipated TV Shows of August 2024 | Chart

As summer blazes on, the TV landscape is heating up with a slate of highly anticipated new and returning shows. According to the latest Whip Watch Report for August 2024, audiences are eagerly awaiting a mix of fresh series and beloved favorites. The report, which gauges American viewers’ interest, has crowned “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Bad Monkey” as the top new series to watch, while returning heavyweights like “The Umbrella Academy” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” continue to dominate viewer anticipation.

The diverse array of new and returning shows offers something for every viewer. From dark superhero tales and mythological reimaginings to crime dramas and beloved fantasy epics, the TV landscape is set to deliver a month of must-watch content.