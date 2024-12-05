With a ‘Wicked’ and ‘Moana 2’ Box Office Surge, Theaters Get Ready for a $2.2 Billion Overhaul

A trio of hit films in “Wicked,” “Gladiator II” and “Moana 2” have powered the U.S. box office to an astounding $680 million in ticket sales between Nov. 22 and Dec. 1. But exhibitors are expecting that to be a prologue to a bigger 2025, which is why several top chains are planning to spend a combined $2.2 billion to give thousands of theaters a much-needed overhaul.

National chains AMC and Regal, as well as Texas-based Santikos Entertainment, are among the chains that plan to spend on upgrades to their physical theaters and ticketing infrastructure. Get ready for more recliners, larger screens, more laser projectors and shorter lines for popcorn.