7 Movies Like ‘Rebel Ridge’ to Watch Next

Can’t get enough of “Rebel Ridge”? You’re certainly not alone. Jeremy Saulnier’s Netflix hit has soared up the streaming charts, thanks to Saulnier’s tight script, toothsome filmmaking and one star-making performance from Aaron Pierre. But all the qualities that make it so special also make it hard to find more movies that will scratch the same itch.

For one thing, it’s distressingly difficult to find action movies (that aren’t Batman or Spider-Man) where the hero makes an active effort not to kill people. But “Rebel Ridge” also treads in unique cinematic waters, a hybrid neo-western legal conspiracy thriller by way of payback actioner that seamlessly blends vintage sensibilities with modern techniques and is led by just about the coolest movie character of the decade. There’s nothing quite like it, but if you’re looking for more movies like “Rebel Ridge,” here’s a curated list of films you should watch next.

Sylvester Stallone in “First Blood” (Tri-Star Pictures) “First Blood” Ted Kocheff’s action-thriller is undeniably a blueprint for the outsider vs. corrupt cops setup in “Rebel Ridge,” which Saulnier has confirmed in several interviews. Starring Sylvester Stallone as soon-to-be oiled and muscled franchise hero John Rambo, the original 1982 film is a pretty stripped-down affair compared to the sequels, sending Rambo wandering into a small town where the local cops start “pushing” him until he has no choice but to push back. Like “Rebel Ridge,” “First Blood” wastes no time getting into the action, dropping its hypercompetent ass-kicker into immediate antagonism. Though they set their badasses loose in different ways, there’s plenty to love in both. It’s also got some pointed sentiments about the plight of the veteran in an American system that chews them up and can’t stand to look at the mess left behind. “First Blood” is streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Tom Cruise in “Jack Reacher” (Paramount Pictures) “Jack Reacher” When it comes to drifters who wander into town righting wrongs, Reacher is one of the biggest names in the game, first in Lee Child’s books, then Tom Cruise’s films, and most recently, Amazon’s hit series adaptation. If you’re looking for another extremely large ass-kicker, the Amazon series is going to be your best bet. But even though Cruise was far from the character’s famous physicality (to much fan outrage), there’s no shortage of spectacular action in 2012 film. Directed by recent “Mission: Impossible” franchise maestro Cristopher McQuarrie, the film finds Reacher investigating a sniper assault in a quiet town that left five dead, unleashing his potent skillset on locals as he uncovers the conspiracy behind the crime. “Jack Reacher” is streaming on Netflix, Paramount+ and FuboTV.

“Blue Ruin” (RADiUS-TWC) “Blue Ruin” If you love “Rebel Ridge,” you should check out all of Saulnier’s previous films, but especially his exceptional breakout film “Blue Ruin.” In a lot of ways, the 2013 revenge thriller plays like a mirror of “Rebel Ridge.” Where “Rebel Ridge” follows Aaron Pierre’s herculean, highly-trained, hyper-competent and oh-so-cool Terry Richmond on his PACE-planned pursuit for justice, “Blue Ruin” follows Macon Blair’s awkward, hyper-vulnerable, inexperienced Dwight Evans, who is utterly out of his depth, lashing out violently and instinctively in his pursuit of revenge. Where “Rebel Ridge” features restraint, “Blue Ruin” channels brutal, messy violence. Where “Rebel Ridge” is accessible, “Blue Ruin” is solemn and jagged. It’s a leaner, much meaner film, but “Blue Ruin” has every bit of Saulnier’s structural finesse and signature directorial sensibilities. (And once you’ve watched this one, don’t hesitate to rush to his equally stunning follow-up “Green Room.”) Read Next

‘Rebel Ridge’ Review: Jeremy Saulnier's Masterful Netflix Film Is a Sharp, Exhilarating Thrill Ride

Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts in “The Pelican Brief” (Warner Bros.) “The Pelican Brief” Two unlikely allies teaming up to uncover a conspiracy, facing dangerous situations and avoiding murder is also the plot of “The Pelican Brief,” Alan J. Pakula’s excellent 1993 film that paired Julia Roberts’ law student Darby Shaw with Denzel Washington’s reporter Gray Grantham. Based on a John Grisham novel, the plot involves the assassination of two Supreme Court justices and is the kind of cracker jack legal thriller they don’t really make anymore. Roberts and Washington are terrific together and the film serves as the penultimate movie from iconic “All the President’s Men” and “The Parallax View” filmmaker Pakula.

“Hell or High Water”(Lionsgate) “Hell or High Water” Written by future “Yellowstone” franchise mastermind Taylor Sheridan and directed by ever-underrated “Starred Up” and “Perfect Sense” filmmaker David McKenzie, the Oscar-nominated “Hell or High Water” pits two desperate, bank-robbing brothers against the police and leaves you unsure who to root for. Chris Pine and Ben Foster star as the brothers, opposite Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham as the pair of Texas rangers on their case. Everyone is fantastic. Like “Rebel Ridge,” it’s another pulse-pounding Neo-Western built around a game of cat-and-mouse with the cops, and it’s a definite must-watch if you haven’t seen it. “Hell or High Water” is streaming on Paramount+.

Joaquin Phoenix in “You Were Never Really Here” (Amazon Studios) “You Were Never Really Here” The gloomiest sibling of the “hardened badass vs. a web of conspiracy” trope brilliantly employed by “Rebel Ridge,” Lynne Ramsay’s 2018 thriller stars Joaquin Phoenix as a traumatized veteran-turned-mercenary hired by a politician to rescue his daughter from a trafficking ring. It’s bleak and heartbreaking, but it’s also so beautiful and masterful, with one of Phoenix’s best-ever performances. If you spent all of “Rebel Ridge” waiting for the film to unfurl in a darker direction, this might be the one for you. “You Were Never Really Here” is streaming on Prime Video.