7 Movies to Live Vicariously Through During Dry January

The popularity of Dry January has gone up and up in recent years. The sentiment is sound – December is a big month for drinking and eating so it’s best to start a new year with a bit of a reset.

But why not watch movies about people doing the exact opposite of your healthy choices to make the countdown to February just a bit easier?

From classic party flicks like “Animal House” to more modern hits like “Superbad” and “Everybody Wants Some,” there is a specific genre of film that will make you yearn for a night out (or in) with friends and few drinks.

Below are the movies to check out in January to live vicariously through while you start the new year on a healthy note.