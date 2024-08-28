MSNBC’s Katie Phang Says Trump Is Getting Worse ‘as He Ages’: ‘The Emperor Has Never Had Any Clothes’ | Video 

Filling in for Chris Hayes on Tuesday’s episode of “All In,” MSNBC commentator Katie Phang took a few minutes to review some of the weirder and more embarrassing recent appearances by Donald Trump.

After doing so, Phang concluded that “as he ages,” Trump is getting a whole lot “Trumpier.”

“The Emperor has never had any clothes, and it’s showing,” she said.

You can watch the full clip below now:

“Donald Trump has never had a reputation for honesty or for command of policy issues or for coherence or for reading cleanly from a teleprompter. In the past month, in numerous interviews and appearances since Kamala Harris became his election opponent, Trump has gotten worse,” Phang noted.

Among the recent Trump events, Phang recounted the awkward interview with Elon Musk a couple of weeks ago largely defined by the ex-president’s awkward slurring of his words.

Then she mentioned the embarrassing moment on the final night of the DNC, when Trump called into Fox News, shouting an incoherent rant about Harris — during which he kept accidentally hitting his phone’s buttons — only to be cut off by the clearly uncomfortable Fox anchors.

The she played several clips of Trump saying unhinged things in public.

“Some of that came from a heavily publicized campaign rally in Wilkes, Barre, Pennsylvania last last week, where Trump was supposed to fire up volunteers in a critical battleground state,” Phang continued. “But many supporters left during his rambling, 100 minute speech, one of the attendees telling reporters she was done with Trump quote, ‘I’ve been thinking of voting for him again, because Biden’s been so bad for the economy and Kamala won’t be any better. But after listening to that, I’m actually afraid of Trump being president again. I don’t know what he was talking about half the time. Perhaps he was always like that, but he seems worse, more unstable.’”

“On Monday in an appearance at Arlington National Cemetery, Trump and disrespectfully gave photographers a thumbs up over the graves of fallen Marines. On social media, Trump reacted to Harris’s speech last week by dropping nearly 60 angry posts in just a few hours. And just yesterday, Trump deleted another post that he apparently dashed off too fast, a post that read ‘these are great patriots who work their hearts out and have a strong and powerful,’ spelled very incorrectly,” Phang added. “‘Only to be harassed by border czar Kamala Harris.’”

“I mean, look, he’s always been deluded, incoherent, mean spirited, dishonest and impulsive. That’s just who Trump is,” Phang said. “But as he ages and struggles to find his footing in a transformed race, Trump’s getting even, shall I say, trumpier The Emperor has never had any clothes, and it’s showing. But is it enough to sink him?”

As we said, watch the whole clip above.