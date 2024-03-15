With over 30 years working in service across multiple industries, including education, health, social justice and even through her historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, NAACP’s Karen Boykin-Towns told TheWrap she never could have imagined she’d one day reach the C-suite of the civil rights organization.

“It’s an opportunity to serve. We all have the ability to give back, to serve, to be part of something greater than ourselves,” Boykin-Towns, who is vice chair of the NAACP national board of directors as well as the chairman of the Image Awards committee, said.

The Harlem native’s drive to help the world become a better place was instilled in her at a young age by her mother, who migrated from Alabama and took on domestic work before ultimately entering the medical field, a sector Boykin-Towns also took on with her 22 years at pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation Pfizer.