Nat Geo has set up its spring slate, and TheWrap can exclusively reveal the Disney-owned group’s premiere-date lineup and its first-look videos for Gal Gadot’s “Impact,” Gordon Ramsay’s “Uncharted” Season 3, “Breaking Bobby Bones” and “Race to the Center of the Earth.”

“Race to the Center of the Earth” will premiere on Monday, March 29 at 10 p.m., while Gadot’s “Impact” debuts a few weeks later on Monday, April 19. Gordan Ramsay’s “Uncharted” returns for its third season on Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m. (each episode will be available the day after it airs on Nat Geo on Disney+); following “Uncharted,” “Breaking Bobby Bones” will premiere that same night at 10 p.m.

“In the wake of this extraordinary and unprecedented year, we remain focused at National Geographic on telling stories that remind us that beauty and wonder still exist in our world,” said Courteney Monroe, Nat Geo’s president of content. “From ‘Impact with Gal Gadot’ to ‘Secrets of The Whales’ and the return of ‘Uncharted with Gordon Ramsay,’ National Geographic transports audiences around the globe, inspiring a new generation of explorers and adventurers.”

Watch the “Impact with Gal Gadot” first look via the video above. The six-part docuseries follows the powerful stories of resilient young women around the globe who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things. Gadot executive produces with Jaron Varsano, Vanessa Roth, Entertainment One’s (eOne) Tara Long and RPC’s Ryan Pallota.

And a “Race to the Center of the Earth” sneak peek here below.

The seven-part series, created by producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, is described as an “adrenaline-fueled global competition that pits four teams of three against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for a $1 million prize.” Racing from different corners of the planet — South America, Russia, Canada and Southeast Asia, the teams will face untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect. The first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all. Embarking on the adventure of a lifetime, these adventurous teams, made up of friends and co-workers, are confident their bond is what will lead them to the finish line.

Plus, we’ve got the “Breaking Bobby Bones” trailer. In each half-hour episode, Bobby Bones pursues his own mantra–Fight. Grind. Repeat.–by traveling to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities.

And finally, here’s a “Gordon Ramsay Uncharted” Season 3 sneak peek: