‘Navalny,’ About Russian Opposition Leader, Added as Surprise Film to Sundance Lineup

Daniel Roher directs the documentary that will premiere Tuesday in competition at the virtual festival

| January 24, 2022 @ 1:00 PM
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 23: A protesters holds a banner reading "FREE NAVALNY" in front of the Federal Chancellery, as some 2,500 supporters of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny march in protest to demand his release from prison in Moscow on January 23, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The protesters marched from the federal chancellery through the Russian embassy to Brandenburg Gate in part also heeding a call by Navalny to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny, who was arrested earlier this week upon his return to Moscow from Germany, has called for protests against Putin across Russia, though Russian authorities have refused to allow them and deemed the protests illegal. Berlin is home to a large expatriate Russian community. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

With the Sundance Film Festival well under way, the festival has added a surprise world premiere to its lineup, “Navalny,” a documentary about Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny.

The film, directed by Daniel Roher, will screen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. MT as part of the virtual festival, and it will also compete as the 10th and final film in the U.S. documentary competition section of the festival. Tickets for the film are on sale now.

The film discusses how Navalny survived an assassination attempt on his life by poisoning with a lethal nerve agent back in August 2020. It even shows how after he made discoveries about his assassination attempt, he chose to still return home to Russia on Jan. 17, 2021, only to be arrested moments after landing in Moscow tied to a prior suspended sentence.

The film was announced earlier this month, and CNN will broadcast the film in North America later this year while both HBO Max and CNN+ hold the streaming rights. Other distribution rights remain available.

The film is directed by Roher and produced by Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, Shane Boris and Odessa Rae. 

“We are delighted to have ‘Navalny’ at this year’s Festival,” Tabitha Jackson, Sundance Festival’s director, said in a statement. “When we saw this film in the early fall we all immediately knew that we wanted it and would wait for it: riveting cinema in the present tense, incredible access, intrepid investigative journalism, a compelling protagonist speaking truth to power – all beautifully edited, directed and produced into a timely non-fiction thriller that deals with the highest of stakes for freedom of expression.”

“Boldly confronting injustice through cinematic storytelling has been threaded into Sundance’s DNA since its inception. My team and I can’t imagine premiering at any other festival. We are thrilled that Sundance audiences will be the first to see our film and witness the extraordinary courage of Alexei Navalny,” Roher added.

