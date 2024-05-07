NBC is celebrating Red Nose Day’s 10th anniversary in style with a star-studded special airing May 23 at 8 p.m. EST.

“Red Nose Day: Cheers to 10 Years,” will look back at the hilarious, inspirational and unforgettable moments of the network’s Red Nose Day programming and the life-changing impact of the campaign’s first decade.

The special will feature fan-favorite skits, such as Coldplay’s “Game of Thrones” the Musical, Kate McKinnon’s “SNL” Weekend Update sketch, the short film “Red Nose Day Actually” that reunited writer-director Richard Curtis with the cast of “Love Actually” and basketball with Paul Rudd and Blake Griffin. It will also highlight stories of how donations have helped children across the U.S. and around the world.

A rebroadcast of the Red Nose Day episode of “The Wall” will follow the special at 9 p.m. EST.

Red Nose Day, an annual fundraising campaign by Comic Relief US to help end child poverty, has raised more than $370 million since it began in the United States in 2015, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people to date. The funds raised directly support programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered.

“It’s truly been a gift for NBC to partner with the Comic Relief US team and Red Nose Day for 10 years to help bring positive change to millions of children around the world,” NBCUniversal Entertainment executive vice president of live events and specials Jen Neal said in a statement.

“Red Nose Day is all about using the power of laughter and entertainment to change lives and help create a world with less childhood poverty, more childhood,” Comic Relief US CEO Alison Moore added. “Having this special highlighting the best TV moments and extraordinary impact of Red Nose Day’s first 10 years makes this milestone an even bigger celebration. We’re so grateful to NBC for their longtime support and partnership, and for all the corporate partners, celebrities and millions of Americans who have supported this cause and helped create meaningful impact in the lives of children.”

Hundreds of stars have supported Red Nose Day in the past, including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, Jack Black, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Jane Lynch, Idris Elba, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Kenan Thompson, Ben Stiller, Adam Scott, Sean Hayes, Kristen Bell, the Jonas Brothers, Tony Hale, Elizabeth Banks, Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran, Mindy Kaling, Daniel Craig, Will Ferrell and many more.