NBCUniversal is expanding its free ad-supported streaming offerings this summer with nearly 50 new channels, featuring programming that includes “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Housewives” franchises, “Top Chef” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Also joining the NBCU’s FAST lineup is Spanish-language entertainment and news from Telemundo including “Historias de Amor,” “Lo Mejor de Telemundo” and “Telemundo al Día,” library titles like “Little House on the Prairie,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “Saved by the Bell” and genre-based sitcoms, action, crime, westerns and monster movie content.

“In this ever-growing entertainment landscape, we are proud to be a company that offers an extensive library of beloved film and tv series to fulfill the appetite of every viewer,” NBCUniversal global distribution president and chief revenue officer Belinda Menendez said in a statement. “With decades worth of titles from various genres, audiences will now have more ways to find our popular content through this wide assortment of hand-selected FAST channels.”

The media giant has inked agreements with Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play for the entire FAST content portfolio (Xumo Play is a joint streaming venture between NBCU and Charter).

The new channels join NBCU’s current FAST lineup, which includes NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, LX, NBC and Telemundo Local Stations, and Sky News International. Peacock also offers FAST channels highlighting content from across NBCU’s portfolio.

“NBCUniversal is in the enviable position of owning a vast array of iconic shows that are not part of our broadcast and cable networks to curate a valuable portfolio of FAST channels,” NBCU content distribution president Matt Schnaars added. “These channels, with content from some of the most recognizable brands in television, will find an immediate audience in the growing FAST ecosystem, and create value for NBCUniversal, our distribution partners, and our advertisers.”

Check out the full list of entertainment, news, sports and Spanish Language FAST channels below from the NBCUniversal release below:

Network Entertainment Channels:

Bravo Vault: From “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out,” Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

E! Keeping Up: Keep up with each breakup and breakdown from the first family of reality TV, the Kardashian/Jenners. The E! Keeping Up Vault has the episodes and spin offs that created an empire. Relive it all now.

Million Dollar Listing Vault: Dig deep into the many seasons of “Million Dollar Listing” from L.A. to N.Y., S.F. to Miami! Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” vault introduces you to the best of real estate and all the deals and drama.

Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.

Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars.

SNL Vault: See your favorite characters, sketches and hosts in an array of “Saturday Night Live” clips.

Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s “Top Chef” Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

News Channels:

American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series “American Greed” and “Lockup.”

Sports Channels:

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, GOLF Channel news and features and much more.

NBC Sports: Stay updated on the latest sports news with entertaining talk programs, including “Premier League Stories” and “The Dan Patrick Show”.

Telemundo Channels:

Historias de Amor: Delightful romantic comedies and emotionally charged dramatic sagas of love and revenge. Based on authentic storytelling, offering familiar content for the bilingual U.S. Latino population.

Lo Mejor de Telemundo: Discover recent fan favorites and revisit hits from Telemundo, including dramas, reality and novelas, featuring popular series such as “El Caso Cerrado,” “El Domo del Dinero” and more.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora: 24/7 Spanish-language news channel from the U.S. Hispanic community’s most trusted news source, featuring breaking news, interviews with leading newsmakers, live reports from major cities across the country and lifestyle content.

Telemundo al Día: Offering the latest in entertainment and sports news. Content includes shows like “Al Rojo Vivo,” “La Mesa Caliente,” Telemundo Deportes and more.

Entertainment Discovery and Fandom Channels:

Rotten Tomatoes: The Rotten Tomatoes channel is the one-stop source for movie and TV fans, with fresh takes on favorite scenes, previews of blockbusters and weekly content highlights.

Global Distribution Studio Entertainment Channels:

Alfred Hitchcock Presents: The Emmy®-winning anthology series created by Alfred Hitchcock features suspenseful and delightfully twisting mysteries.

Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change — or will chaos rule?

Lassie: Join Lassie, the Martin family’s beloved canine, and her human animal companions as they embark on adventures. Learn why dogs truly are a man’s best friend in this Emmy®-winning series.

Little House on the Prairie: Set in the late 1800s, the Ingalls family pack up their belongings and venture out west in search for new life in the new land. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, watch this family of five adjust to their new home in Plum Creek on the plains of Minnesota.

Made in Chelsea: Follow the sensational lives, loves and careers of eight high society friends who live in London’s most affluent neighborhoods.

Murder, She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury) as she solves crimes in this Emmy®-winning drama.

Saved by the Bell: Share the inventive schemes and mischievous dreams of these tight-knit friend groups. Watch them grow from Bayside High in “Saved by the Bell” to after graduation in “The College Years,” and later with the next generation in “The New Class.”

TNBC: Rediscover these laugh-out-loud fan-favorite sitcoms from Teen NBC. These timeless stories about the highs and lows of growing up are relatable for any audience, young or old. Series include: “Punky Brewster,” “City Guys,” “Hang Time,” “Major Dad” and more.

The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger and his trusty accomplice Tonto fight for justice in the wild west.

Universal Action: Buckle up and hold on tight! Helicopters, fast cars, and fight scenes are packed into this channel. Here you’ll find riveting shows that are sure to get your heart pumping and adrenaline flowing, such as “Magnum P.I.,” “Knight Rider,” “The A-Team” and many others.

Universal Crime: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice to be served. Series include: “Columbo,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files” and more.

Universal Westerns: Cowboys, gunslingers and outlaws roam the wild west in these series. Get swept away by these classic tales of heroism and family adventure set against scenic frontier backdrops, such as “The Virginian” and “Tales of Wells Fargo” among many others.

Universal Monsters: Blood-sucking vampires, stitched-together monsters and howling werewolves! From iconic monster movies to modern classics, these films are guaranteed to give you goosebumps, which include titles such as “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “The Wolf Man” and more.