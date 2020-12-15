NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday that it has promoted Jimmy Horowitz to vice chairman of business affairs and operations. Horowitz previously served as president and vice chair of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Horowitz will continue to report to UFEG Chairman Donna Langley. In the new role, he will work closely with NBCUniversal Television & Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus and Universal Studios Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe and their teams on new portfolio strategies surrounding streaming and new distribution models.

Horowitz has been at Universal for nearly 30 years, starting in a position in the feature legal department in 1992. In the past year, he has negotiated key distribution deals to expand the studio’s IP stable. Among those deals are five-year exclusive partnerships with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, the LEGO Group and Working Title. He also negotiated a four-year deal with LeBron James’ production company SpringHill, along with a contract extension with Jimmy Fallon to host “The Tonight Show” through 2025.

Also Read: NBCUniversal Promotes Jimmy Horowitz to Vice Chair of Business Operations

“For more than 20 years, Jimmy has been my valued colleague, key lieutenant and trusted advisor,” said Langley. “He is an instrumental part of my leadership team, and with an unmatched deal-making expertise I’m thrilled to see him step into this new role as our content creators seek to diversify their offerings across multiple platforms. I know the entire NBCUniversal organization will benefit from his relationships and experience across the content ecosystem.”

“As the industry continues to evolve, content is becoming less defined by where it sits in an organization. Our future success will be based on a cohesive and cooperative content strategy between all our lines of business,” said Lazarus and Igbokwe. “Jimmy brings with him a wealth of experience in deal making, from talent to IP, and is highly respected both across NBCU and the industry at large. We very much look forward to working with him across the studio, television and streaming landscape.”

“I am so proud to be part of this extraordinary company and very grateful to Jeff, Donna, Mark and Pearlena for the opportunity to represent NBCUniversal in this expanded role,” said Horowitz. “As our businesses come together to competitively adapt to the changes confronting the industry, I’m thrilled to incorporate my relationships and responsibilities into our television portfolio, while continuing to build the best film studio in the world under Donna’s leadership, attracting the most talented content creators across all genres to make NBCUniversal their home.”