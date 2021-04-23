CBS Orders ‘NCIS: Hawaii,’ Renews ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ for Season 13

CBS has renewed the LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell-led “NCIS: Los Angeles” for Season 13 and ordered new spinoff “NCIS: Hawaii” to series, the broadcast network announced Friday.

That news comes after the recent announcement that the original “NCIS” has been renewed for a 19th season, which will include series star Mark Harmon, as “NCIS: New Orleans” gets ready to end its seven-season run.

Here’s the description for “NCIS: Hawaii”: The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State as the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

“NCIS: Hawaii” hails from writers and executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Chris Silber. Larry Teng is directing the pilot and will also executive produce the series.

Like its “NCIS” franchise siblings, “NCIS: Hawaii” will be produced by CBS Studios.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: Hawaii” join the list of shows that CBS has added to its 2021-2022 scheduling, including the renewed “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7), plus new series “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International” and “Ghosts.”

While CBS is concluding “MacGyver,” “Mom” and “NCIS: New Orleans” this year, it has yet to make decisions on the following comedies and dramas: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn” and “United States of Al.” “Evil” has yet to premiere its second season that was ordered back in 2019.