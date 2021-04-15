‘NCIS’ Renewed for Season 19 With Mark Harmon Returning

“NCIS” will return for its 19th season with star Mark Harmon aboard.

Additionally, the network announced it renewed “Blue Bloods,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Bull” and “Magnum PI.”

It was not a given “NCIS” would get a 19th season, as Harmon had discussed leaving the longrunning procedural, which would have likely spelled the end of the show. “NCIS: New Orleans” will end its run after seven seasons this year while the network is developing a Hawaii-set spinoff.

CBS’ other “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” is still waiting a decision on if it will get a 12th season. CBS still has yet to make a call on “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn,” and “United States of Al.” “Evil” has yet to premiere its second season that was ordered back in 2019.

The five shows CBS renewed on Thursday join Dick Wolf’s “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” and comedy series “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “The Neighborhood” and “Young Sheldon” (which got a three-season pickup last month). Reality series “Tough as Nails” got a two-season renewal this week as well.

CBS is also expanding Wolf’s “FBI” franchise with “FBI: International,” which join the “CSI” revival and “Ghosts” as new series orders for next season.

Along with “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Mom” and “MacGyver” are also ending this season.