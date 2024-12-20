All of Netflix’s 2024 Original Christmas Movies, Ranked

Haul out the holly, Netflix’s entire 2024 Christmas slate is here, and we watched every one of them. So, if you’re wondering which ones to prioritize, or maybe which order to watch them in, we’re happy to guide you.
The streamer began their rollout at the beginning of November, releasing one new movie every Wednesday, culminating on Dec. 4. There are five in total, ranging pretty widely in concepts. One follows an all-male revue, another follows a hot snowman come to life, another features Pentatonix playing cupid.
Such is the beauty of Christmas movies. Here’s how we’d rank them.
5. The Merry Gentlemen
On its face, “Christmas Magic Mike” sounds like it should be awesome. And in fairness, those elements in “The Merry Gentlemen” are awesome. But they aren’t strong enough to carry the rest of the film, which leans a little too far into the classic tropes to feel truly original. Plus…the wig. You know.
4. Meet Me Next Christmas
Objectively, this movie has the best, most believable love story of all Netflix’s offerings this year. It’s sweet and it’s likable and it’s just human. But Pentatonix casts such a shadow on this (to the point that you start wanting to count how many times the word “Pentatonix” is said) that it’s hard to see straight.
3. Our Little Secret
We love a good church hallucination as much as the next person, and Lindsay Lohan executes it flawlessly. Really, her and Ian Harding are good sparring partners overall. This movie is by no means bad — it’s actually quite fun — it’s just not enough to top our final two.
2. Hot Frosty
Listen, no one could’ve predicted that a story about a hot snowman come to life would actually be a terminal illness allegory, but that’s exactly what “Hot Frosty” is and somehow, it works. Toss in Dustin Milligan playing a very Buddy the Elf-esque himbo, and it’s just a winning combo.
1. That Christmas
It should maybe come as no surprise that Richard Curtis’ “That Christmas” was our favorite of Netflix’s offerings this year, since he is the same man responsible for creating “Love Actually.” This movie is told in similar fashion, and has just as much heart, and really is just well-executed from top to bottom. It’s certainly more serious than the absurdity found in the other four, but that’s not a bad thing at all.