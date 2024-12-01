Here’s What’s New on Netflix in December 2024

December is the perfect month to relax with a binge or two and Netflix is providing plenty of new options.

Leading the hype charge for the final month of 2024 is the hotly anticipated second season of “Squid Game.” The story of the runaway cultural phenomenon picks up where Season 1 left off. Also featured in December are the first two live NFL games on the streamer. Both the Chiefs/Steelers and Ravens/Texans games will stream back-to-back on Christmas Day.

Other notables are the “30 for 30” Collection, the latest season of “Virgin River,” the first “Transformers” film and Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special, “A Nonsense Christmas.”

See the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2024 below.

Dec. 1

“A Different World” Season 1-6

“Faster”

“Run All Night”

“Transformers”

“The Dark Tower”

“Top Five”

Dec. 2

“30 for 30” Collection

Dec. 3

“Sleeping Princess”

“Fortune Feimster: Crushing It”

Dec. 4

“Churchill at War”

“That Christmas”

“The Children’s Train”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

“Tomorrow and I” Season 1

Dec. 5

“Black Doves”

“Heartbreak Motel”

“Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld” Season 1

“Subservience”

Dec. 6

“A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter”

“Camp Crasher”

“Echos of the Past”

“Mary”

Dec. 7

“Shiva Baby”

Dec. 9

“Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 7

“Rubble & Crew” Season 1

Dec. 10

“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was …”

“Polo”

Dec. 11

“Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World”

“Maria”

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” Season 1

“Queer Eye” Season 9

Dec. 12

“No Good Deed”

Dec. 13

“1992”

“Carry-On”

“Disaster Holiday”

Dec. 17

“Aaron Rodgers: Enigma”

“Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It”

Dec. 18

“Julia’s Stepping Stones”

Dec. 19

“The Dragon Prince” Season 7

“Virgin River” Season 6

Dec. 20

“Ferry 2”

“The Six Triple Eight”

Dec. 24

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”

Dec. 25

“Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs Steelers”

“Christmas Gameday: Ravens vs Texans”

Dec. 26

“Squid Game” Season 2

Dec. 31

“Avicci – My Last Show”

“Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-Ful Mind at Radio City”