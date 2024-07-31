Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ to End With Season 3 in 2025

Netflix’s “Squid Game” will end with a third and final season slated to premiere in 2025.

According to a letter from director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, Season 3 will see the return of Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1, as he clashes with Front Man.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story,” Hwang wrote on Wednesday. “We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”

News of the third and final season comes as Season 2 of the South Korean dystopian drama is slated to premiere on Dec. 26.

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport,” the logline states. “Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1, while new cast members Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-shim, Lee David, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, Won Ji-an and Choi Seung-hyun (aka T.O.P) round out the ensemble of colorful characters in the upcoming season.

In addition to directing, Hwang serves as a writer and executive produces alongside Kim Ji-yeon. Season 2 is produced by Firstman Studio. Check out the teaser below:

Season 1 of “Squid Game” and “Squid Game: The Challenge” are currently available to stream.