At long last, “Squid Game” Season 2 is moving forward, and Netflix announced new and returning cast members during the streamer’s Tudum live fan event in Brazil on Saturday.

Returning cast for the second season of the smash-hit Netflix series includes Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as Front Man, Hwang Jun-ho as Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo as The Salesman.

Newcomers to the series will include Yim Si-wan (“The Attorney”), Kang Ha-neul (“Midnight Runners”), Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

After launching in 2021, “Squid Game” became the most-watched series in Netflix history. The streamer quickly began conversations with creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk about continuing the show, and formally announced Season 2 in June 2022.

After the show was released, Hwang Dong-hyuk teased potential storylines for a second season.

“We could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games,” Hwang said. The creator also noted a second season could explore the storyline of the Front Man and his brother, the police officer, or even explore the story of the recruiter who signed Gi-hun up in the first place.

All of that appears to have come to fruition, given that we now know those characters are all set to return for the second season.

A “Squid Game” Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced.