Netflix unveiled the first teaser for “Squid Game: The Challenge” — the infamous “Squid Game” reality show — during its Tudum event on Saturday.

The 10-episode reality competition series, which was first ordered in June 2022 less than a year after the premiere of “Squid Game” and is slated to premiere in November, consists of 456 players competing for a $4.56 million cash prize.

The show is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, which is part of ITV Studios. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden serve as executive producers.

Shortly after the series began filming in the United Kingdom in early 2023, medics were called to production during a game of “Red Light, Green Light.”

In part due to Britain’s cold snap at the time, fewer than five constants were injured. It’s far from a shot to the head, but it was a distinct echo of the real “Squid Game” — a fictional universe where desperate people put themselves in harm’s way for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money. A select group of contestants also told Rolling Stone the series was “cruel” and “rigged.”

Netflix, Studio Lambert and The Garden have since responded to these claims, saying in a statement, “Any suggestion that the competition is rigged or claims of serious harm to players are simply untrue. We’ve taken all the appropriate safety precautions, including after care for contestants – and an independent adjudicator is overseeing each game to ensure it’s fair to everyone.”

Watch the teaser in the video above.