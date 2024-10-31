‘Squid Game’ Previews ‘One More Game’ in New Season 2 Trailer, Photos

The worst game in pop culture is about to start all over again. Netflix has dropped a new teaser for “Squid Game” Season 2, which will follow Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he re-enters the games. But this time instead of money, he’s playing for revenge.

The new clip was unveiled to fans Thursday at Lucca Comics & Games, Europe’s biggest Comic Con. It starts off much in the same way the first season of the South Korean Netflix original did. “I would like to extend a heartfelt welcome to you all. Once each of the games has concluded, you may call for a vote. If the majority agrees, you may take the accumulated prize money and leave,” one of the red-clad and masked guards calmly explains. Watch the clip below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQBmZBJCYcY

It’s only when a bee lands on a woman playing Red Light, Green Light that the stakes of these twisted games are revealed. After she swats at it, the robot doll shoots her in the head, causing mass pandemonium. The rest is by the books. As this new crop of players panic, alliances are formed and people are pushed to their limits. At least that’s the case until Gi-hun interrupts a group game.

“I’ve played these games before! If we don’t stop this, they’ll kill us all!” he screams.

In the silence, a single man speaks up, asking him, “Why the hell would you come crawling back?”

Though Gi-hun may have good intentions, the same can’t be said about his competitors. As players chant “one more game,” text tauntingly flashes by, telling the audience “There is no stopping the game.” Watch the full teaser above.

This second installment will see Gi-hun on a mission. After the horrors he experienced in the games last time, he’s now on a mission to expose the truth of this competition. But those good intentions may fall flat in the face of millions of won. In addition to Gi-hun, the teaser shows the returns of Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man, and Wi Ha-jun as detective Hwang Jun-ho.

Check out new images from this upcoming season below:

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in “Squid Game” S2 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in “Squid Game” S2 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho in “Squid Game” S2 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in “Squid Game” S2 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

“Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja in “Squid Game” S2 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja in “Squid Game” S2 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in “Squid Game” S2 (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

“Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“Squid Game” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” took 12 years of development. In only 12 days it rose through the ranks on Netflix, becoming the streamer’s most-watched series of all time. The series was watched 265.2 million times in its first 91 days on Netflix. It also dominated Netflix’s Global Top 10 for nine consecutive weeks, which was a first for a non-English series.

Season 1 was also a critical darling, earning 14 Emmy nominations and six wins. Those included a nod for Outstanding Drama Series, the first non-English-language work to be nominated in the category, and an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series win for Lee Jung-jae, marking the first time an Asian actor won the award for a non-English part. “Squid Game” also won for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Lee Yoo-mi, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

“Squid Game” Season 2 premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix.