The June gloom won’t stop Netflix from shining down on movie watchers with some all-new flicks to kick off the summer.

Each month, streamers drop some brand new cinematic goodies that any and everyone can enjoy. From action-packed faves, romantic comedies and some teen classics, there’s tons of stories to get into and we’re here to make it a little easier for you.

While Netflix’s slate of new films in June stretches way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to best ones on its lineup.

Here’s our curated list of some of the best new movies on Netflix in June.

“The Breakfast Club” (1985)

“The Breakfast Club” (Universal Pictures)

John Hughes’ dramatic teen flick is one of the most classic high school films of all time. The movie follows five students, who all come from different backgrounds and social groups at their school, as they sit through an hours-long Saturday detention. While there, the group discovers that even though they share their own unique qualities, they have more in common than what first meets the eye. Written and directed by Hughes, the film stars Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Paul Gleason and more.

“Two Can Play That Game” (2001)

“Two Can Play That Game” (Screen Gems)

This romantic comedy is one the Black community keeps in rotation, as it features a beautiful ensemble of notable Black actors from the early 2000s and a unique and hilarious story. “Two Can Play That Game” tells the story of Shanté (Vivica A. Fox), who puts her boyfriend Kevin (Morris Chestnut) on a “Ten-Day Plan” to get him in line after she spots him out dancing with her enemy Conny (Gabrielle Union). Shanté is her friends’ go-to person for advice, but when Kevin doesn’t go along with her game the way she thought she would, she is forced to find new answers for her dwindling relationship.

“1917”

“1917” Universal Pictures

The cinematically groundbreaking war film “1917” was memorable for its action-packed and sometimes heartbreaking storylines. But what made the flick stand out from the rest was director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakin’s decision to use a “one-shot”/”single-take” technique to film it. The movie is centered on two World War I British soldiers — Lande Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) —who are tasked with crossing over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could save hundreds of lives. Other cast members include Daniel Mays, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch and more.

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Warner Bros.)

Breaking boundaries culturally and at the box office, “Crazy Rich Asians” was the first big studio movie in over 20 years to feature a majority Asian-American and Asian-led cast. The film was adapted from Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel “Crazy Rich Asians,” and is centered on Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who accompanies her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore where she learns he comes from an affluent. As she struggles with navigating uppity socialites and Nick’s overbearing mother, she overcomes the insecurities that are tied to her personal background. The romantic comedy was penned by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli and directed by Jon M. Chu.

“La La Land” (2016)

“La La Land” (Lionsgate Films)

A favorite from 2016 is Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The two play Sebastian and Mia, a pair of Hollywood dreamers who fall for each other as they’re pursuing their dreams in the entertainment industry. But when they are forced to make crucial decisions that could rip apart their romantic bond, they must juggle to maintain their relationship and what they’ve worked hard to achieve in their careers.

“Baby Boy” (2001)

“Baby Boy” (Columbia Pictures)

The late and great John Singleton was known for his poignant, thought-provoking tales, and his 2001 drama “Baby Boy” is no different. The film focuses on Jody (Tyrese Gibson), a misguided and jobless 20-year-old who refuses to grow up and accept the responsibilities of his life, including remaining faithful to his longtime girlfriend Yvette. But when tensions grow thicker when his mother welcomes a new man into her home and Yvette’s ex-boyfriend is released from prison, and Jody is pushed to finally man up.

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Fifty Shades of Grey” (Universal Pictures)

“Fifty Shades of Grey” took the film industry and social media by storm when it dropped in 2015. The lusty flick was adapted from E.L. James’s novel “Fifty Shades of Grey,” and tells the story of a college senior named Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) who helps her roommate out by taking on an assigned interview with prominent businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). When he becomes drawn to Ana, the two get wrapped into a love affair that involves sexual escapades that straddle the lines of pain and pleasure.