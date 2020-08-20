Netflix in September: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

Netflix is out with its list of everything new coming in the month of September.
The list includes the new space series “Away” starring Hilary Swank, out Sept 4. It also includes all three “Back to the Future” movies, “Grease” and “Magic Mike,” out Sept. 1.
“The Duchess” is out Sept. 11, and Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched” comes Sept. 18.
Leaving throughout the month is “Cold Case Files: Season 1,” “Christopher Robin,” “Jurassic Park,” “Despicable Me” and “Dear John,” to name a few.
See the full list below.
Sept. 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Sept. 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 4
Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Waiting for “Superman”
Sept. 8
StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sept. 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME
Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 11
The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2
Sept. 16
Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 17
Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 18
American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 21
A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sept. 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 23
Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
Waiting…
Sept. 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Real Steel
Sept. 25
A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 26
The Good Place: Season 4
Sept. 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Sept. 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Welcome to Sudden Death
Sept. 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wentworth: Season 8
Leaving in September
Sept. 4
Christopher Robin
Sept. 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Sept. 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
The Forgotten
Sept. 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Sept. 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Sept. 16
The Witch
Sept. 17
Train to Busan
Sept. 20
Sarah’s Key
Sept. 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Sept. 22
20 Feet From Stardom
Sept. 26
The Grandmaster
Sept. 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Sept. 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil’s Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
