Netflix in September: Here’s Everything Coming and Going

Netflix is out with its list of everything new coming in the month of September.

The list includes the new space series “Away” starring Hilary Swank, out Sept 4. It also includes all three “Back to the Future” movies, “Grease” and “Magic Mike,” out Sept. 1.

“The Duchess” is out Sept. 11, and Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched” comes Sept. 18.

Leaving throughout the month is “Cold Case Files: Season 1,” “Christopher Robin,” “Jurassic Park,” “Despicable Me” and “Dear John,” to name a few.

See the full list below.

Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM

True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Sept. 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM

Young Wallander — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 4

Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sept. 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Record of Youth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Waiting for “Superman”

Sept. 8

StarBeam: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sept. 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Línea: Shadow of Narco — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM

The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM

The Gift: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles — NETFLIX ANIME

Julie and the Phantoms — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sept. 11

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

Sept. 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Universe: Season 2

Sept. 16

Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM

Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 17

Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME

The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Waiting…

Sept. 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Real Steel

Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Welcome to Sudden Death

Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wentworth: Season 8

Leaving in September

Sept. 4

Christopher Robin

Sept. 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Sept. 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

The Forgotten

Sept. 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Sept. 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Sept. 16

The Witch

Sept. 17

Train to Busan

Sept. 20

Sarah’s Key

Sept. 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Sept. 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Sept. 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

