Scott Foley Finds Love and Speaks Italian – Badly – in Netflix’s ‘La Dolce Villa’ Trailer

This Valentine’s Day, it’s time to head to Italy with Scott Foley. No, not in reality, we’re sorry to say. But at least through your screen, with Netflix’s new rom-com “La Dolce Villa.”

Scott Foley stars as Eric Field, a successful businessman who travels to Italy to stop his daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) from attempting to restore a crumbling villa. She paid just one euro for it, as part of a “scheme” to bring new residents in, according to the mayor.

“At least you admit it’s a scheme,” he quips back. You can watch the full trailer in the video below.

The thing about Italy is, it’s pretty romantic, and that mayor is Francesca Pucci (played by renowned Italian actress and singer Violante Placido). Sparks begin flying, and soon Eric must decide if he, like his daughter, wants to get swept up in the beauty of the country and all it has to offer.

Because as it turns out, Eric also used to be a professional chef. And, well, Italy is known for many things beyond love and beauty — it’s also known for food. He may just have a path to his longtime dream.

Jenny De Nucci co-stars in the film, written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, who also executive produced. Robyn Snyder and Deborah Evans (“Choose Love,” “A Perfect Pairing”) also produce the rom-com.

“La Dolce Villa” hits Netflix on Feb. 13.