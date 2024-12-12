New Jersey Mystery Drones Caught on Video by Journalists From Fox News and More: ‘The Size of a School Bus!’

Two Fox News hosts and at least one other journalist have captured and shared their own photos and videos of the mysterious drones flying with increasing intensity around New Jersey and elsewhere in the past few weeks, with one saying he saw a craft that was as big as a school bus hovering 100 feet off the ground in Montclair.

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy told his co-hosts Tuesday that he has observed the flying craft multiple times now, coming in “low, they’re about 100 yards, flying over my backyard. … They are buzzing overhead all the time. The scary part is when they stop. They just kind of hover for a little while.”

The FBI, New Jersey State Police and other agencies are scrambling to identify the strange craft, described as “SUV-sized,” able to avoid radar detection and so far elusive to all interception efforts, as helicopters are advised to stay away.

Dozens if not hundreds of videos and photos have been posted on social media, yet the military has stated that they are neither U.S. assets nor a foreign adversary’s. Earlier this week, the mayors of 21 towns demanded that Gov. Phil Murphy take action.

The story began unfolding early last week on conservative media like Fox News and the New York Post, but has gained momentum as the unidentified flying objects return to the area night after night, flying over sensitive infrastructure and even military installments, the New York Times finally reported Wednesday. A Facebook group for sharing reports and images was already over 30,000 memers.

“Fox & Friends Weekend” host Rachel Campos-Duffy says her own family caught an image of a flyover this week, also from her New Jersey home. She said she’d seen them before, and that her kids captured the video she shared on TV.

“This is all everyone is talking about (in New Jersey),” Campos Duffy said on “Fox & Friends.” “I think what you’re seeing is no answers – whatever the governor put out was not satisfactory – people want more transparency from government, and they are so tired of the lies being told to them by the government. … People are outraged by this. Three weeks, no answer.”

Rachel spots drones flying above her NJ home@RCamposDuffy pic.twitter.com/WHO4uD30mJ — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) December 9, 2024

Evan Cutler, a New Jersey TV host, writer and photographer, appeared on Dan Abrams’ NewsNation show this week to tell of his encounter with a “drone on steroids.”

“Who knows what it was, but it was not the drone you see people fly,” Cutler said. “It was the size of a school bus – literally the size of two-car garage. It’s getting closer and closer – at first I think it’s a plane or helicopter, then it’s hovering right over the woods … and it’s a drone literally 40 feet wide by 40 feet wide.”

Source: @NewsNation



This is the video of the man who saw an up close version of the UFO UAP Drones we have been seeing in NJ…👀🛸



The UFO was a few feet away from him and he said:



"It was the size of a 2 car garage"



"40 feet by 40 feet"



"It looked a drone on steroids"… pic.twitter.com/RRp0gP5O4T — Just (@Kobe_for_3) December 12, 2024

The craft do not seem to have a consistent shape, and only come out at night. They bear flashing FAA-style underside lights that do not look the same as a commercial or private airplane’s, and have been observed hovering in the air for several hours – almost impossible for modern drone-battery technology. Some look like fixed-wing aircraft but fly very slowly and do not make any sound; others have observed “orbs” or single points of light that make unusual maneuvers.

Besides New Jersey, the drones are also being spotted in parts of Pennsylvania, New York and on the West Coast. The truth is still out there.