Jim Carrey Resumes Anti-Trump Cartoons, With POTUS Asleep During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jim Carrey posted a new drawing taking aim at President Donald Trump Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, in spite of saying in January he was moving away from political cartoons.

“As cases of COVID-19 double every three days in NYC, the President reassures Wall Street that he can handle the important tissues,” he wrote along with the cartoon, which depicts the president asleep, clutching a phone playing a pornographic Stormy Daniels video while coronaviruses sneak past.

The pandemic brought him out of political cartoon retirement. On Jan. 30, a Yahoo Entertainment interview assured readers, “You won’t be seeing any more political-themed paintings from actor-turned-artist Jim Carrey.”

“To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks.’ We’re still headed for the rocks, but I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore.’ I think after a while … you get stuck in that kind of stuff,” he said at the time.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely criticized, especially as states like New York turn to the federal government for help acquiring ventilators.

