Jim Carrey Resumes Anti-Trump Cartoons, With POTUS Asleep During Coronavirus Pandemic

The actor said in January he was moving away from political cartoons

| March 25, 2020 @ 10:13 AM Last Updated: March 25, 2020 @ 10:15 AM
Jim Carrey at a screening of Showtime's 'Kidding'

Leon Bennett / Getty

Jim Carrey posted a new drawing taking aim at President Donald Trump Wednesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, in spite of saying in January he was moving away from political cartoons.

“As cases of COVID-19 double every three days in NYC, the President reassures Wall Street that he can handle the important tissues,” he wrote along with the cartoon, which depicts the president asleep, clutching a phone playing a pornographic Stormy Daniels video while coronaviruses sneak past.

The pandemic brought him out of political cartoon retirement. On Jan. 30, a Yahoo Entertainment interview assured readers, “You won’t be seeing any more political-themed paintings from actor-turned-artist Jim Carrey.”

“To me, that was like a time, and it’s been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, ‘Hey, stay off the rocks, you’re headed for the rocks.’ We’re still headed for the rocks, but I’ve decided, ‘You understand my message, I don’t need to be steeped in it anymore.’ I think after a while … you get stuck in that kind of stuff,” he said at the time.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely criticized, especially as states like New York turn to the federal government for help acquiring ventilators.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty
  • prince charles Getty
  • Jackson Browne Getty
1 of 24

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue