New Line Will Co-Finance and Distribute Horror Movie ‘They Will Kill You’ from the Muschiettis’ Nocturna Pictures

New Line is set to co-finance and distribute “They Will Kill You,” a new horror feature from Nocturna Pictues, the label formed earlier this year by Andy and Barbara Muschietti and Skydance.

“They Will Kill You,” which is directed by Kirill Sokolov from a script by Sokolov and Alex Litvak, stars Zazie Beetz as a woman who answers a help wanted ad for a housekeeper. The job is in a mysterious New York City high-rise and what she doesn’t realize, of course, is that the building is known for a number of disappearances over the years.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Dan Kagan are set to produce “They Will Kill You,” with Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Sokolov, Litvak and Carl Hampe serving as executive producers.

The movie is a homecoming of sorts, since the Muschietti team was responsible for “IT,” which remains the highest grossing horror movie of all time, for New Line. They also made the sequel, “IT Chapter Two,” for the studio. Both were based on the Stephen King novel of the same time.

New Line is also the home to the “Conjuring” Universe, which recently announced the fourth and final film in the franchise. The various “Conjuring” movies, which include spin-offs like “The Nun” and “Annabelle” (both fully fledged franchises in their own right), have amassed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Nocturna is described as producing “high-quality, horror features for global audiences in both theatrical and streaming,” in the official statement.