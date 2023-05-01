Must-watch comedy series, eye-opening documentaries and an expansion of the “Bridgerton” universe are among the noteworthy additions to Netflix this month. May 12 sees the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix original film “The Mother,” in which she plays an assassin lured back in for one last job. And on May 23, the documentary “Victim/Suspect” examines how sexual assault victims too often get turned into suspects when they report their assaults.

“Queen Charlotte,” the “Bridgerton” prequel series, arrives on May 4 while a new season of Tim Robinson’s sketch series “I Think You Should Leave” drops on May 30. And if you missed the most recent season of the niche (but delightful) comedy series “Documentary Now!,” you can stream that on Netflix starting May 9.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix in May 2023 below.

Arriving May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ‘77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

Arriving May 2

Love Village — Netflix Series

The Tailor — Netflix Series

Arriving May 3

Jewish Matchmaking — Netflix Series

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Arriving May 4

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family — Netflix Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — Netflix Series

Sanctuary — Netflix Series

Arriving May 6

A Man Called Otto

Arriving May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Arriving May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — Netflix Comedy

Arriving May 10

Dance Brothers — Netflix Series

Missing: Dead or Alive? — Netflix Documentary

Queen Cleopatra — Netflix Documentary

Arriving May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — Netflix Film

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

Arriving May 12

Black Knight — Netflix Series

Call Me Kate

The Mother — Netflix Film

Mulligan — Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Arriving May 13

UglyDolls

Arriving May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Documentary

Netflix

Arriving May 17

Faithfully Yours — Netflix Film

Fanfic — Netflix Film

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER — Netflix Documentary

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Working: What We Do All Day — Netflix Documentary

Arriving May 18

Kitti Katz — Netflix Family

XO, Kitty — Netflix Series

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — Netflix Series

Arriving May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — Netflix Film

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery — Netflix Film

Muted — Netflix Series

Selling Sunset: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Arriving May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — Netflix Family

Arriving May 23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople — Netflix Documentary

Victim/Suspect — Netflix Documentary

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer —Netflix Comedy

Arriving May 24

Hard Feelings — Netflix Film

Mother’s Day — Netflix Film

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series

Arriving May 25

FUBAR — Netflix Series

Arriving May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Blood & Gold — Netflix Film

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina — Netflix Film

Turn of the Tide — Netflix Series

Arriving May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 — Netflix Comedy

Arriving May 31

Heartland Season 15

Mixed by Erry — Netflix Film

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series (new episodes)