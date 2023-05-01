Must-watch comedy series, eye-opening documentaries and an expansion of the “Bridgerton” universe are among the noteworthy additions to Netflix this month. May 12 sees the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix original film “The Mother,” in which she plays an assassin lured back in for one last job. And on May 23, the documentary “Victim/Suspect” examines how sexual assault victims too often get turned into suspects when they report their assaults.
“Queen Charlotte,” the “Bridgerton” prequel series, arrives on May 4 while a new season of Tim Robinson’s sketch series “I Think You Should Leave” drops on May 30. And if you missed the most recent season of the niche (but delightful) comedy series “Documentary Now!,” you can stream that on Netflix starting May 9.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix in May 2023 below.
Arriving May 1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport ‘77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
Arriving May 2
Love Village — Netflix Series
The Tailor — Netflix Series
Arriving May 3
Jewish Matchmaking — Netflix Series
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 — Netflix Series
Arriving May 4
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family — Netflix Family
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — Netflix Series
Sanctuary — Netflix Series
Arriving May 6
A Man Called Otto
Arriving May 8
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Spirit Rangers: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Arriving May 9
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — Netflix Comedy
Arriving May 10
Dance Brothers — Netflix Series
Missing: Dead or Alive? — Netflix Documentary
Queen Cleopatra — Netflix Documentary
Arriving May 11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — Netflix Film
St. Vincent
Ultraman: Season 3 — Netflix Anime
Arriving May 12
Black Knight — Netflix Series
Call Me Kate
The Mother — Netflix Film
Mulligan — Netflix Series
Queer Eye: Season 7 — Netflix Series
Arriving May 13
UglyDolls
Arriving May 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Documentary
Arriving May 17
Faithfully Yours — Netflix Film
Fanfic — Netflix Film
La Reina del Sur: Season 3
McGREGOR FOREVER — Netflix Documentary
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Working: What We Do All Day — Netflix Documentary
Arriving May 18
Kitti Katz — Netflix Family
XO, Kitty — Netflix Series
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — Netflix Series
Arriving May 19
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — Netflix Film
Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery — Netflix Film
Muted — Netflix Series
Selling Sunset: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Young, Famous & African: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Arriving May 22
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — Netflix Family
Arriving May 23
All American: Season 5
MerPeople — Netflix Documentary
Victim/Suspect — Netflix Documentary
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer —Netflix Comedy
Arriving May 24
Hard Feelings — Netflix Film
Mother’s Day — Netflix Film
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series
Arriving May 25
FUBAR — Netflix Series
Arriving May 26
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Blood & Gold — Netflix Film
Dirty Grandpa
Tin & Tina — Netflix Film
Turn of the Tide — Netflix Series
Arriving May 30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 — Netflix Comedy
Arriving May 31
Heartland Season 15
Mixed by Erry — Netflix Film
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series (new episodes)