After being a box office stable for decades, Arnold Schwarzenegger is finally coming to the world of television. Netflix has released the first trailer for “Fubar,” its upcoming action comedy about a CIA operative who joins his daughter for one final mission. The eight-episode series is set to premiere on the streaming service May 25.

The first few seconds of the “Fubar” trailer make it look like your typical Schwarzenegger movie. Luke (Schwarzenegger) is captured by a group of thugs who seem hellbent on making him pay. Seconds later, he breaks free and makes good on his promise to “kill all of you and then leave.” Back at the CIA, he’s surrounded by adoring co-workers who are happy to celebrate his impending retirement. But all of his happiness fades when Luke learns that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) has followed in his footsteps to join this highly secretive and dangerous world.

The rest of the trailer bounces between high-octane action sequences with Schwarzenegger and Barbaro and the two of them bickering in true father-daughter fashion. He’s horrified that she drinks, smokes and travels with a vibrator. She’s mortified that her 65-year-old father is with her at work. In true family comedy form, the more these two butt heads, the more they come to appreciate each other.

“I’ve learned a ton from working with my dad,” Barbaro says in the trailer, “how he leads the team, how he keeps his cool, how to slit a man’s throat vertically so he bleeds out faster.”

By now, Schwarzenegger’s resume as a former bodybuilder, past governor and beloved action star is well known. Despite his extensive career, this will mark the first time the A-lister has starred in a TV show. He will appear alongside Barbaro, who is known for her role in “Top Gun: Maverick” as well as her television roles in “UnREAL” and “The Good Cop.” Additionally, the series will star Jay Baruchel (“Man Seeking Woman”), Fortune Feimster (“The Mindy Project”), Milan Carter (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Travis Van Winkle (“You”), Gabriel Luna (“The Last of Us”), Andy Buckley (“The Office”), Aparna Brielle (“A.P. Bio”), Barbara Eve Harris (“Prison Break”) and Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”).

“Fubar” was created and executive produced by Nick Santora, who also serves as the series’ showrunner. Schwarzenegger also serves as an EP of the series along with Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

Watch the full trailer for “Fubar” on Netflix above.