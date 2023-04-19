Yes, Ariana Granda has called Kristin Chenoweth for advice on playing the upcoming big screen version of Glinda in “Wicked.” And on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Chenoweth revealed that she told the pop star to take full advantage of making the character her own.

Set to release its first part this Thanksgiving, “Wicked” tells the origin story of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the green girl who would go on to become the Wicked Witch of the West. In the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical, Grande will play Glinda, originated on Broadway by Chenoweth, and Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba, the role originated by Idina Menzel.

Grande and Chenoweth are longtime friends — according to Chenoweth, she’s known the singer since Grande was 10 years old — and even worked together on projects like “Hairspray Live!” and “The Voice.” So, naturally, Grande was nervous taking on the role.

“She was really nervous. She said, ‘I want to pay homage to you, but I’m scared. I don’t want you — I want to make you proud,'” Chenoweth recounted to Kelly Clarkson. “I go, ‘Well you’ve already made me proud. So it doesn’t matter. You’ve, check, done that. That’s achieved. What I want to encourage you to do, Ariana, is make Glinda your Glinda. Sure you can tap tip your hat at me if you want. But really, I just want you to do you.'”

According to Chenoweth, Grande actually calls Chenoweth pretty regularly as she’s shooting the film.

“I’m so proud of her. She calls me and she says, ‘This is what I got to do today,’ and, ‘What do you think of that?'” Chenoweth said. “I’m just, I’m just so proud of her. I can’t wait to see her do it.”

You can watch the moment in the video above, and see the full interview in Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”