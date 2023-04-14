Dove Cameron has confirmed she was in the running to star in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming movie musical adaptation of “Wicked” — a dream casting that was speculated for years before the role of Glinda ultimately went to Ariana Grande.

“I definitely went out for it,” Cameron revealed to TheWrap, speaking on the press line at a “Schmigadoon!” Season 2 FYC event in North Hollywood. “I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of.”

The confirmation that Cameron was in the mix with eventual stars Grande and Cynthia Erivo comes after a long-lasting, feverish push online from fans to get Cameron to star as one of her dream roles, Glinda.

“I don’t think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it’s like the role of a lifetime,” Cameron told ET back in 2019, responding to initial casting rumors that the role was hers. “I’ve been dreaming of it since I was, like, 7. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered.”

(Fittingly, Cameron also noted Thursday night that her “Schmigadoon!” co-star and Broadway’s original Glinda, Kristen Chenoweth, is a hero of hers: “I just idolized her from such a young age,” she told the audience at the TV Academy Saban Media Center.)

Earlier with TheWrap, the actress was quick to note that the “Wicked” movie’s eventual star, Grande, is “a living icon” and that she can’t wait to see what she does with the opportunity. The two lifelong performers have known each other for years, coming up as child actors, with Cameron most notably starring on the Disney Channel’s “Liv and Maddie” and Grande on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.”

“I’m so excited for Ariana. She’s a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young. I think she’s gonna kill it,” Cameron said. “I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I’m really, really excited to see it.”

Fortunately, Cameron’s latest show-stopping performance as a Sally Bowles-esque femme fatale in Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” has plenty of song and dance to keep the multi-hyphenate busy. Addressing the sold-out TV Academy crowd at the Thursday night FYC screening and panel — where she was joined by co-stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit and more — Cameron said she was thrilled that creator and showrunner Cinco Paul gave her the room to honor the theater performers that influenced her most growing up.

“This was the era of musicals that raised me, and ‘Cabaret’ was extremely influential on me,” she said of the Season 2’s riff on darker-themed tuners like “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Pippin.” “Obviously, I hold Liza Minelli in the highest of hallowed ground, as I know so many people do. And when I heard about Cinco’s inspiration for the character of Jenny, I was equal parts petrified and super, super honored and just wanted to begin to even try to scratch the surface of trying to get it right.”

“Wicked” is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 27, 2024, with stars Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba. “Schmigadoon!” Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes airing Wednesdays.