Season 2 of “Schmigadoon!” lands Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) in an entirely new musical world, far from the sunny, upbeat climes of “Brigadoon.”

In the Season 2 trailer released on Tuesday by Apple TV+, Melissa tells a shocked Josh, “These musicals are darker with more sex and violence,” as they’re drawn into variations on sultry “Chicago,” flower-powered “Hair,” and the the bloody “Sweeney Todd.”

Oscar-winning “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose shows off her moves as a chorus girl in the “Chicago” setting, while Jane Krakowski is a lawyer who promises to get Key off on charges of murder. Meanwhile, Tony-winning “Cabaret” star Alan Cumming wields a mean cleaver as butcher Sweeney Todd and Aaron Tveit (also a Tony winner) is a groovy hippie in “Hair” as the musicals intermingle into one big medley.

The six-episode second season of “Schmigadoon!” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday. The series, which is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, won an Emmy (for the song “Corn Puddin’) and an AFI Award.

Season 2 also features Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Ann Harada, Patrick Page, and Martin Short.