Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, baby — per Netflix’s first-look teaser for his new thriller series “Fubar,” which is due on the streamer May 25. The father-daughter CIA-spy adventure show, which will also star Monica Barbaro (“Top Gun: Maverick”), marks the “Terminator” actor’s first headlining TV series.

The previously untitled action-comedy follows a father and daughter who learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years. Amid realizing their entire relationship has been a lie, they’re forced to team up as partners. According to the series logline, “Fubar” tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Nick Santora (“Reacher”) serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer, alongside fellow EPs Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan and Holly Dale. Bill Bost also executive produces, as do David Ellison and Dana Goldberg through Skydance Television, which has an existing relationship with Schwarzenegger through the two most recent entries in the “Terminator” franchise, 2015’s “Terminator Genisys” and 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel and Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Fubar” / Netflix

The eight-episode, hour-long show also features Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.

As previously noted, the role marks Schwarzenegger’s first scripted TV gig. The veteran actor previously earned an Emmy for his work on Showtime’s “Years of Living Dangerously,” a docuseries delving into the effects of climate change that also featured the likes of Harrison Ford, Don Cheadle and more. Most recently, he also led the voice cast for “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.”