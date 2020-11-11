Arnold Schwarzenegger-Led Spy Thriller Lands at Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger is heading to Netflix. The streaming service is close to landing the rights to the upcoming spy thriller starring the “Terminator” star and former California governor.

The global spy thriller, which Schwarzenegger both stars in and executive produces, is from “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora. Netflix is expected to give the project a series-to-script commitment, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The project is set up at Skydance TV, where Santora has an overall deal. No plot details are known, except that it revolves around a father (Schwarzenegger) and his daughter. Monica Barbaro is expected to star as his daughter.

Schwarzenegger and Santora will executive produce alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for the company. Santora is also set to serve as showrunner for Skydance’s upcoming “Jack Reacher” series that will stream on Amazon (Skydance is producing the series with Paramount TV studios).

Schwarzenegger has a long relationship with the studio, which has been behind the last two “Terminator” installments, “Dark Fate” and “Genisys.” Schwarzenegger’s only other notable TV gig was his one season hosting “The Apprentice” after Donald Trump was elected president.

Deadline was first to report on the series landing at Netflix.