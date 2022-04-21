Jay Baruchel, known for his roles in “This is the End” and “She’s Out of My League,” is among the cast joining Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro on his untitled father-daughter duo spy adventure Netflix series, which the “Terminator” star will also executive produce.

Baruchel will play Emma’s (Barbaro) unassuming kindergarten teacher boyfriend, who is clueless to her CIA role and is under the impression that she works for a nonprofit organization. The show, from “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora, follows the aftermath of a father and daughter finding out they’ve both been working as clandestine operatives and don’t know anything about the other’s real lives.

The eight-episode drama will also feature Aparna Brielle (“A.P. Bio”), Milan Carter (“The Neighborhood”), Fortune Feimster (“The Mindy Project”), Travis Van Winkle (“You”) and Barbara Eve Harris (“Station 19”), who play CIA-affiliated characters. Fabiana Udenio (“Jane the Virgin”) will play Luke’s (Schwarzenegger) ex-wife, Tally, and Andy Buckley (“The Office”) will portray her current boyfriend Donnie. “Terminator: Dark Fate’s” Gabriel Luna will play an illegal arms dealer named Boro.

Additionally, recurring cast members include Devon Bostick (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”), David Chinchilla (“The Mayor of Kingstown”), Stephanie Sy (“Seance”), Scott Thomspon (“The Kids in the Hall”) and newcomer Rachel Lynch.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost will also serve as executive producers on the series for Skydance Television, which has an existing relationship with Schwarzenegger through the two most recent entries in the “Terminator” franchise, 2015’s “Terminator Genisys” and 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” The series marks Schwarzenegger’s first regular TV role.