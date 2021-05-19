Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Father-Daughter Spy Adventure Series at Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger will take on his first regular TV role for an untitled spy adventure series at Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Schwarzenneger is attached to executive produce and star in the eight-episode series opposite “Top Gun: Maverick” actress Monica Barbaro. The duo will play a father and daughter who learn they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years and realize they truly don’t know one another at all.

“Scorpion” creator Nick Santora is creator of the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner under his overall deal with Skydance Television.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost will also serve as executive producers on the series for Skydance, which has an existing relationship with Schwarzenegger through the two most recent entries in the “Terminator” film franchise, 2015’s “Terminator Genisys” and 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

“Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”