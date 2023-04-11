Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminate a Troublesome Neighborhood Pothole: ‘You’re Welcome’ (Video)

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger took to the streets with a team to fill a neighborhood pothole and posted a video of his efforts Tuesday.

The “Terminator” actor seemed to take the task seriously. At one point, as a lady in a white car drives by to thank him, Schwarzenegger says “You’re welcome. You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

The bodybuilder went to work to smooth asphalt into the gaping chunk of missing pavement.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” Schwarzenegger captioned the video. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

Several Twitter users commented on his Tweet calling him the “Tarminator.” Others questioned whether he could’ve done this without his celebrity status, as many would wonder if he had a permit from the city or oversight to do this.

Following the intense winter weather that left many potholes behind in Los Angeles and Southern California, LA Mayor Karen Bass said at a press conference last week that the repair of these potentially harmful holes in roads would be high priority.

“City workers are pulling out all the stops, but not to just prepare for every pothole that is reported, but also to be proactive,” Bass said, according to ABC 7. “That means driving around the city, throughout this district and all others, to assess the conditions of our streets and identify and repair the damage right away.”

Maintenance division manager at the LA Bureau of Street Services Michael Cox told ABC 7 that his team has received 19,279 requests since December to fix potholes in the city. As of last week, they had filled or repaired 17,132.